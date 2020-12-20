63 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 10147 Tests

Assam registered 63 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3520 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 10147 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.62%.

Meanwhile, 64 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89% with 210869 cases.

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215409.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.