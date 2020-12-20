Top StoriesRegional

63 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 10147 Tests

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
20

Assam registered 63 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3520 cases.

The new cases were detected out of 10147 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.62%.

Meanwhile, 64 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.89% with 210869 cases.

Related News

Five More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

Eminent Personalities Awarded For Contributions To Assam

Sadin-Pratidin Managing Director Speaks On ‘Make In…

“Minority Status Of Muslims Should Be Abolished”: BJP MP

So far, the total caseload of the state has touched 215409.

The above information was notified by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

You might also like
National

Ready for Airstrikes Against China: IAF Chief

Top Stories

COVID India: Total Cases Near 94 Lakh

National

India seeks 50% reduction of staff in Pakistan High Commission

National

Actor-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP

Regional

Protesters burn Arunachal deputy CM’s residence

Regional

EC to seek report on Queen Oja’s educational qualifications

Comments
Loading...