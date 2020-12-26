64-Year Old Cracks NEET, Now First-Year MBBS Student

Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired banker from Odisha, has cracked the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) earlier this year and enrolled himself as a first-year MBBS student at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday.

Pradhan, whose ageless exploit is being described as a rare event in India’s medical education history, says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.

“I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive,” he said.

“It is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country. Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age,” VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said.

It may be mentioned that the NEET does not have an upper age limit. Pradhan appeared for the same and secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR.

Moreover, the recent death of one of his twin daughters motivated him to pursue MBBS and become a doctor.