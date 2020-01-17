69th Silpi Divas Celebrated Across The State

“Why the government didn’t give the national honor to Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala?”, the chief advisor of All Assam Students Union, AASU, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya asked the Assam Government while participating at Silpi Divas, organized centrally at Dipila by AASU on Friday.

Further, Bhattacharya criticized Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he lied in the holy Assam Legislative Assembly and continuously tried to confound the people. He appealed to the people to be fearless against the politics of enticement and divide by the ruling government.

Also, Silpi Divas was observed in different parts of Assam to remember the State’s cultural icon and freedom fighter. Rupkowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. Cultural functions were organized at Tezpur, Kalgasia, Gohpur, Sonari and also different parts of Assam.

Kalgachia: The Kalgachia based NGO, “ Jyoti – Rabha- Najrul” organized Silpi Divas. The NGO wished peace, amity, and development across the state. They also protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, CAA, and challenged Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, called him garrulous and alleged that his ill-favored statement against Kalgasia in Assam Legislative Assembly.

Tezpur : Tezpur is the Birthplace of Rupkowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. On the occasion of Silpi Divas, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha organized cultural function where many artists paid tribute to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala. They also protested against the CAA 2019.

Gohpur: Gohpur is the place where the first Assamese film Joymoti was made in an ephemeral studio made by Jyotiprasad Agarwala in Bholaguri Tea Estate. The admirer paid tribute to him by giving flower to the statue located near the Bholaguri Tea Estate.

North Guwahati: In North Guwahati also, the Rangmahal Drama Group has organized a two-day event to pay tribute to Jyotiprasad Agarwala. People from North Guwahati told Pratidin Time reporter that Jyotiprasad Agarwala had a very good relationship with North Guwahati. We feel proud that Parshuram Baruwa and Rashadhar Bora, who was cast in Joymati, the first-ever Assamese film directed by Jyotiprasad Agarwala as Gadapani and Prithusangmai were from North Guwahati.