7 Dead As Building Collapses In UP After Mystery Blast

Late on Tuesday night, a double storey building collapsed which got triggered by a mysterious blast at Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. A total of seven people have lost their lives in the incident. Three of them were children aged between 5 and 12 years while seven more were seriously injured. Senior police officials gave the details on Wednesday morning.

As per the initial investigation made by police on the incident, an LPG cylinder exploded in the house after which the building collapsed. Further probe on the case will discover the exact reason.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his deep condolence to the deceased on the incident. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured gets the best possible treatment and help to the family who lost their loved ones. The CM also said that a thorough investigation must be done to ascertain the cause.

The incident took place at Thatherkapurwa locality under Wazirganj Police Station at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, as said by Gonda SP Santosh Kumar. He further added that a forensic expert team along with a bomb squad is also called to examine the spot. Hopefully the results will also be recieved at the earliest.

As per what police said on the case, locals ran out of their home as soon as they heard a blast and helped the survivors and the bodies get out of the collapsed and burning building. The injured and the bodies were rushed to the local hospital immediately. Seven people were brought dead to the hospital while other seven are undergoing treatment.