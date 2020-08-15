74thIndependenceDay: Himanta Biswa Sarma Address | Highlights

Assam health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hoisted the national flag in Morigaon addressing the state on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

The minister on Twitter said, “On Independence Day, I had the great honour of hoisting the flag at Morigaon,” and added, “Today, I reassure my fellow citizens that we stand with you in your highs & lows; continuously strive for your welfare, prosperity & safety”.

Highlights Of The Minister’s Address: