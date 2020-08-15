74thIndependenceDay: Himanta Biswa Sarma Address | Highlights

Assam health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hoisted the national flag in Morigaon addressing the state on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.
The minister on Twitter said, “On Independence Day, I had the great honour of hoisting the flag at Morigaon,” and added, “Today, I reassure my fellow citizens that we stand with you in your highs & lows; continuously strive for your welfare, prosperity & safety”.
Highlights Of The Minister’s Address:
- In the coming two months, kidney dialysis will commence in the COVID-19 hospital of Hindustan Paper Mills in Jagi Road.
- The district commissioner of Morigaon has been instructed to identify100 bighas of land for the construction of a medical college in the district.
- A bridge on Brahmaputra River is under construction which will connect Marigaon and Darang district.
- The State Government will allocate rupees 30 crores for the construction of a proper new drainage system in Marigaon.
- Work is under process for building the Ilaram Das Smriti Bhavan.
- In connection to combating coronavirus, vaccines will be available between November to December this year tentatively. In the meantime, the state is working towards maintaining the positivity rate of cases below 5%
- The Marigaon-Jagirod road was constructed by the Government of India and the state government will further allocate rupees 24 crores. The construction will be completed by the end of February next year.