80% COVID-19 Cases In India Asymptomatic!

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country could be without any symptoms.

“At least 80 out of every 100 Covid-19 patients may be asymptomatic or could be showing mild symptoms. It takes a few days before an infected person begins to show symptoms and the probability of being detected positive is highest when symptoms begin to show,” said Dr R. Gangakhedkar, senior scientist at ICMR, New Delhi.

“It is a new disease but we are doing everything we can to combat it. As of now, we are not planning to change the testing criteria,” he said, when asked if this needed a change in testing strategy to include those without symptoms. Contact tracing remains crucial.

It is difficult to detect asymptomatic cases and they can be found out only after tracing the contacts of people who have been tested positive, the top scientist said, adding that testing everyone is almost impossible.