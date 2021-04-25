Top StoriesWorld

82 Killed, 110 Injured In Iraq Covid Hospital Fire

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: EPA
46

In a tragic incident, 82 COVID patients have been killed, while 110 were injured after a fire erupted in a hospital at Baghdad in Iran on Saturday.

The fire was triggered by an oxygen tank explosion at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area which was converted into a makeshift COVID centre.

“The interior ministry announces the death of 82 people and injury of 110 in the Ibn al-Khatib fire accident,” it said in a statement carried by state media.

“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll.

