82 Killed, 110 Injured In Iraq Covid Hospital Fire

In a tragic incident, 82 COVID patients have been killed, while 110 were injured after a fire erupted in a hospital at Baghdad in Iran on Saturday.

The fire was triggered by an oxygen tank explosion at the Ibn Khatib hospital in the Diyala Bridge area which was converted into a makeshift COVID centre.

“The interior ministry announces the death of 82 people and injury of 110 in the Ibn al-Khatib fire accident,” it said in a statement carried by state media.

“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll.