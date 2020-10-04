1. Abandoned Newborn Embraced By MMCH

In a show of humanity and large-heartedness, an abandoned new-born baby has been embraced by Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH), Guwahati today.

2. Bijni: CISF Personnel Dies In Accident

A CISF personnel lost his life in an accident that took place at Sowari Baripara of Bijni, Chirang today.

3. “Rapes Can Be Stopped With Sanskar, Not Governance” – BJP MLA

The BJP MLA from Ballia constituency in Uttar Pradesh, while reacting to the Hathras rape incident, said that rapes can be done away with only if the parents teach their daughters to behave decently.

4. India, South Africa Write To WTO For Vaccine Waiver

India and South Africa have written to World Trade Organisation (WTO) asking its TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) council to recommend a waiver on the Intellectual Property rules to its top decision-making body (General Council).

5. UP Police Apologizes For Manhandling Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi

The Uttar Pradesh on Sunday issued an apology to Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi for manhandling them.

6. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 111-Year Old Ismail Building

A fire broke out near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder’s Cutlery market in Mumbai on Sunday.

7. “Make Mask-Wearing A Social Medicine” – Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi urged upon the people to turn the wearing of mask into a social medicine to slow the spread of COVID-19.

8. Arunachal: Assam Rifles Vehicle Ambushed, 1 Killed

A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed and another injured in an ambush by unknown insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

9. Six Booked For Observing ‘Black Day’ On Gandhi Jayanti

Six people including a BJP worker were booked on Saturday for allegedly observing ‘black day’ on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Chhatarpur, northeast of Bhopal.

10. Govt Working To Ensure Vaccine For All” – Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his weekly Sunday Samvaad, said that the government was relentlessly working to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available to all the citizens once it is out.

11. Delhi: Kashmiri Youths Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Act

Four Kashmiri youth has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi for allegedly planning terror attacks in the national capital.

12. Priyanka Gandhi Demands Removal Of Hathras Official

A day after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded the removal of the district magistrate and an investigation into his role in the entire matter, a PTI report said.

13. Flash Floods Hit Italy, France After Heavy Rainfall

Atleast two died in Italy and eight were missing in France after torrential rain, storms and flash floods hit the border area on Saturday.

14. Karnataka BJP Minister Quits Cabinet

C T Ravi, Karnataka Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism on Saturday has resigned from his position, days after being appointed BJP national General Secretary.

15. UP Govt Seeks CBI Probe In Hathras Case

Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday evening has said the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year old woman in Hathras will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).