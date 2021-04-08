88 IIT Roorkee Students Test COVID +VE

Nearly 88 students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

As per reports, the infected students have been kept in the Ganga hostel within the IIT premises which have been converted into a special Covid care centre.

Moreover, another five hostels have been sealed.

While offline classes are suspended, online classes are underway.

The institute has been strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines of the state government.