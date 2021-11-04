9 BJP-Ruled States Announce Additional Cut in Petrol & Diesel Prices

Nine BJP-ruled states announced additional cuts in petrol and diesel prices on the eve of Diwali. The states are Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which announced additional cuts in prices of fuel in an attempt to provide relief to people reeling under the impact of spiralling fuel prices. The price cuts will come into effect from Thursday, when the nation celebrates Diwali.

Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Karnataka and Goa reduced the prices of both petrol and diesel by Rs. 7 per litre in addition to the Centre’s relief of Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol would be reduced by Rs. 2 per litre in the state while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said his government would also reduce (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

“Following Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt’s decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs. 7 from tomorrow,” Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said in a twitter post on Wednesday.

States had long urged the Centre to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. Fuel prices have been climbing over the last few months. Petrol prices in some states had touched Rs. 120 per litre while diesel has crossed the Rs. 100 per litre-mark in three metros.

