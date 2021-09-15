9 More Law Colleges To Come Up: Assam CM

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Government Law College in Jorhat, and said another nine Law Colleges will come up in the state.

The institution will be constructed at Kaliapani within two years at an estimated budget of Rs 14.74 crores.

The minister noted that “Strengthening education infrastructure has been a top priority of Assam”.

Further, Dr. Sarma informed that as per the guideline of the National Education Police three thousand high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools by 2022.

Moreover, the number of universities in Assam will increase gradually.  

