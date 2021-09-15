9 More Law Colleges To Come Up: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Government Law College in Jorhat, and said another nine Law Colleges will come up in the state.

The institution will be constructed at Kaliapani within two years at an estimated budget of Rs 14.74 crores.

Strengthening education infrastructure has been a top priority for Assam Govt. Glad to have laid foundation stone for a Government Law College, Jorhat at Kaliapani. The Rs 14.74 cr institution will be completed in 2 years.



Happy to share that we shall have 9 more Law Colleges. pic.twitter.com/r13MMGgPAB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 15, 2021

The minister noted that “Strengthening education infrastructure has been a top priority of Assam”.

Further, Dr. Sarma informed that as per the guideline of the National Education Police three thousand high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary schools by 2022.

Moreover, the number of universities in Assam will increase gradually.