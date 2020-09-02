9 NE LPG Bottling Plants Reopen Today

The Nine bottling plants of LPG cylinder reopens on Wednesday after six days of strike by the North East Pact LPG Transporter Association against various demands.

The transporter association has withdrawn the strike as of now with the intervention of the Assam government. The association has decided to withdraw the strike after a meeting held on Tuesday with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and IOC authorities.

The bottling plants which resumed today are North Guwahati Bottling Plant, Bongaigaon plant, Mirza bottling plant, Gopanari plant, Tinsukia plant, Duliajan Plant, Sekmai plant, Dimapur plant, and Tripura bottling plant.