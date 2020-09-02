9 NE LPG Bottling Plants Reopen Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Bottling Plant Reopens
File Image
10

The Nine bottling plants of LPG cylinder reopens on Wednesday after six days of strike by the North East Pact LPG Transporter Association against various demands.

The transporter association has withdrawn the strike as of now with the intervention of the Assam government. The association has decided to withdraw the strike after a meeting held on Tuesday with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and IOC authorities.

The bottling plants which resumed today are North Guwahati Bottling Plant, Bongaigaon plant, Mirza bottling plant, Gopanari plant, Tinsukia plant, Duliajan Plant, Sekmai plant, Dimapur plant, and Tripura bottling plant.

Related News

Noted Actor of YouTube Series ‘Telsura’ Jitul Rajbongshi No…

Sikkim Registers 1,670 Cases of COVID-19

COVID-19: Mizoram Issues New Guidelines for Unlock 4

News Breakfast @6

You might also like
National

Uttarakhand High Court declares animals “legal entity”

Top Stories

AAMSU Burns Pak Flag Over its Nuclear Attack Remark

Regional

Tripura government limits paper use in state offices

Environment

Assam Floods: One-horned rhinoceros found dead in Pobitora

Regional

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID -19 Tally Crosses 1000 Mark

Regional

Dipa Karmakar in finals of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Azerbaijan

Comments
Loading...