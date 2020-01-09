90% Congress MLAs are Descendants of Bangladeshis: Himanta

Assam Minister of Finance, Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that 90 percent of the Congress MLAs in the state are descendants of Bangladeshi migrants.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Sarma said, “Ninety percent of Congress MLAs are descendants of Bangladeshis. Congress had made four Arabic colleges and several madrassas.”

He also alleged that the leadership of students body All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) who is spearheading the protests against the citizenship law, is also soft on Bangladeshis.

The state has been in the grip of protests for weeks against the government’s new citizenship law.

He said, “When you ask AASU to comment on the faults in the citizens’ list NRC, they will say it is subjudice in the Supreme Court. Even the CAA is subjudice in the Supreme Court. But they have so much to say about CAA.”

Hitting out at AASU, Sarma said there were no agitations seen in the hills areas of the state and that tribals were not a part of the protests against the government.