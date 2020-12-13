A Look Into The Life Of Pramod Boro, BTC’s New CEM

Pramod Boro, United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) chief, is all set to charge as the new Chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

The UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) have entered into a coalition to form the government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), putting an end to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary’s 17 year long reign in the region. UPPL emerged as the runners- up in the BTC elections.

Earlier today, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal had announced that the UPPL Chief Pramod Boro will be the new CEM of BTC.

Born in March 1, 1975, Pramod Boro completed his primary education at a local school in his village, after which he went to the Tamulpur Higher Secondary School from where he appeared in the matriculation examination.

Boro, who was born in an economically weaker agrarian family at Sauraguri village under Tamulpur police station in Baksa district, completed his higher secondary and shifted to Guwahati for further education. However due to family’s financial constraints, he had to leave his under-graduate studies midway.

In a bid to support his family, he went on to work as a miner at the coal mines in Meghalaya with his friends. He later admitted himself at the Rangia College and completed his graduation in 1994.

During his college days, he was actively involved in student politics. He was also elected as the President of Kamrup District Committee of the ABSU. Along with the former, he also served as the Assistant General Secretary, Vice President of the ABSU, before being elevated to the position of President of the Students’ body in 2009.

During his tenure with the ABSU, Pramod Boro carried out mass educational awareness campaigns for the Bodo community across Assam. He worked with the vision of improving the standard, accessibility and quality of education imparted to the students of the Bodo community in the State, especially in the Bodo Medium schools.

Boro’s prime focus during his time as the ABSU President was to bring permanent peace to Bodoland region, where everyone would be treated equally and have the right to education and development. His mission to bring peace in the region got impetus with the ABSU observing Arms and Violence Free Society on its foundation day on 15th February 2009.

In December 10, after the Congress-led UPA government announced the formation of a separate state in the south by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh (Telangana), Pramod Boro-led ABSU also started a mass movement – “If Telangana then why not Bodoland?”.

He spearheaded the Bodoland movement with massive support from the Bodo community across the proposed Bodoland region – from Sonkosh in West to Sadiya in East.

Promod Boro’s biggest history-shaping moment came on January 27 this year, when the third Bodo Accord was signed between the representatives of Bodo organisations with the Central and Assam governments, presenting a new model of power-sharing and governance in Assam under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The Bodo parties to the agreement include the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), the United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Boro, who was the longest-serving president of ABSU (2009 to 2020), quit the students’ politics on February 2020. He joined the UPPL party in the same month, and was entrusted with the responsibility of the president of the party soon after.

Pramod Boro led the UPPL from the front during the recently concluded BTC elections and won 12 seats in the polls. He is now set to become the new CEM of BTC.