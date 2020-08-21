AAMSU Burns Pak Flag Over its Nuclear Attack Remark

Members of AAMSU today burnt the Pakistani flag as well as an effigy of Pakistan PM Imran Khan in response to the recent remark made by Pakistan’s Railway Minister regarding launching nuclear attack against India in Doboka.

Crying slogans like ‘Murdabad Pakistan’ and ‘Go back Pakistan’, the agitators protested on NH 36 taking strong exception to the highly offensive remark being made by the neighboring country. They also warned Pakistan not to make pass such remarks in future.

Vice President of AAMSU Central Committee Manuwar Hussain said that the organization may be having differences with the government over many issues, but when it comes to the national security, there is no second opinion.

It must be noted that Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid had earlier spoken of a nuclear attack on India including parts of Assam. He had also said that the nuclear weapons wouldn’t harm the Muslims of India.