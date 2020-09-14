AASU-AJYCP Pol Party To Be Inclusive

The new political party announced by AASU-AJYCP today – Assam Jatiya Parishad – will reach out to the public not just at the time of elections, but the party will always remain amidst the public.

This was informed today by the advisory committee at a press meet, which was attended by Krishnagopal Bhattacharya, Basanta Deka, Raju Phukan, Jagdish Bhuyan and Haren Chutia, among others.

Saying that the party work will start at the state, district, constituency and booth level, it was said that all tribes will have representation in the party.

It was informed that Jagdish Bhuyan will be the state convener. Additionally, HM Borbhuyan will be in charge of Barak Valley, Raju Phukan to oversee work in Golaghat, Sivasagar and Jorhat, and Haren Chutia will be in charge of Lakhimpur. Chittaranjan Basumatary will bear the responsibility for Jonai, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh.

It was also informed during the meet that the name for the party was decided upon after much consultation and deliberation.

Speaking to media persons, the members informed that the party will start organization work in 25 districts, and that all tribes will have representation in the party.

Announcing the slogan of “Ghore Ghore Aami” (We are in every household), it was further said that the party didn’t just want to be an ordinary political party, but wanted to be people’s party.

Commenting on the constitution of the party, it was said that the constitution should be ready soon, and that the fact that the party will stay away from communalism will be incorporated in it.