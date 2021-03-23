Top StoriesRegional

AASU, AJYCP To Launch Fresh Anti-CAA Protests

By Pratidin Bureau
With the Assam Assembly elections just around the corner, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) announced that they will be launching fresh anti-CAA protests in the state.

While the AASU will launch the agitation tomorrow (March 24), the AJYCP will hold protests on March 25 and April 1 across the state.

AJYCP General Secretary Palash Changmai said they will never allow CAA to get implemented in Assam and asserted that they will fight come what may.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal clearly said that CAA will be implemented without doubt.

“CAA is a central act and it will be implemented,” he said.

The first phase of the Assam Assembly elections would be held on March 27, just two days after the designated protest date by AJYCP.

On March 20, AASU had launched fresh agitation against CAA in Assam, raising slogans against the ruling BJP-led government. They also demanded that Clause 6 of Assam Accord be implemented in the state.

