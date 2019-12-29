AASU announces series of protest programmes against CAA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday announced a fresh series of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The outfit, which is leading the protest movements against the law in the state, said it will hold meetings, marches and other agitation programmes across Assam from January 1, 2020.

The student body has determined to oppose the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive to inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Games’.

The AASU leadership stated that on January 31, the student body will extend its support to the Government employees opposing the ‘CAA’.

On the first day of the New Year, the AASU has called for state-wide tributes to the 5 martyrs of the ‘CAA’ movement, who died during firing by police.

On January 3, the AASU will stage state-wide protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

On January 9, the AASU will stage a protest by collaborating with the folk artistes of Assam, continuing the theme of men of letters and instruments standing in solidarity with the AASU against the ‘CAA’.

On January 11, all the district units of the AASU will launch protests, and call upon the people of the State to demand the scrapping of CAA.