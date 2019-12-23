AASU-backed ‘Citizens protest’ across State today

Assam’s Citizens’ group would take to streets on Monday registering their strong protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, in a protest organised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) at different locations of State and the initiative undertaken by prominent writers, social activists and leading personalities from different walks of life in Guwahati.

Considering their large-scale participation in all the anti-CAB and anti-CAA agitations planned in different corners of the State, the All Assam Students’ Union has dedicated a special day for an all-citizens sit-in protest, which will be held at the Latasil field in Guwahati and several other locations of Assam.

AASU, which is leading the protest movements against the law in the state, said it will hold meetings, marches and other agitation programmes across Assam.

“On December 21, women observed a sit-in demonstration across the state,” it said, adding that there will be another such demonstration for the general public on Monday (December 23).

“On December 24, 26 and 28 protest demonstration will take place all over the state,” the students’ outfit said.