AASU boycotts Pabitra Margherita & Gayatri Mahanta

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has boycotted Pabitra Margherita and his wife Gayatri Mahanta in protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Margherita AASU also asked the present chairman of Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio to give up his title ‘Margherita’.

Members of Margherita AASU informed that they have boycotted both Pabitra Margherita and Gayatri Mahanta from participating in any public and social programme in the area. “We also want Pabitra Margherita to give up his title ‘Margherita’, as he has insulted the people of the area by supporting the CAA,” said a member of AASU, while taking part in the torchlight rally organised after the CAA came into force. “The Act is a threat to our language and culture and we can never let that happen,” said the member.

It may be mentioned here that in 2014, Pabitra joined politics. Within three months of joining, he got appointed as the spokesperson for BJP. After serving three terms as BJP spokesperson, Pabitra was appointed as the chairman of Jyoti Chitrabon in 2017.