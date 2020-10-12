AASU Demands to Scrap CAA and EIA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has observed ‘Manab Shrinkhal’ programme on Monday at Guwahati Club stating various demands to fulfill by the state government.

The students’ body demanded to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The students’ body also demanded to make the report of Clause VI of the Assam Accord effective submitted by the high-level committee. It has also demanded to reinstate the victim of the Baghjan and to provide assistance to the victims.