AASU hints at forming new political party

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath on Wednesday hinted at forming a new political party ahead of the Assembly election next year. The AASU leader hinted that the new political party will be an alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and to opposition Congress as well.

Taking part in a Magh Bihu celebration in Goalpara, Nath said, “There is need for an alternative power which is concerned about the indigenous people in Assam.”

“We will start planning regarding this and the groundwork for the new party will start after February,” he said adding, “There is a need of such political power to protect the indigenous identity of the Assamese people.”

Dipanka Nath also burnt the copies of the CAA in ‘Meji’ fire, while taking part in the Magh Bihu celebration in Goalpara.