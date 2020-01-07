AASU, NESO Demands Centre to Scrap CAA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and North East Students’ Organization (NESO) have said that the Central Government wants to rule the country by “divide and rule” policy.

In a joint press conference organized by AASU and NESO, they said that unlike Tripura, the indigenous people of other states of Northeast will also become minorities. “We can’t accept the citizenship given in the name of religion and demanded the Central government to scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” said Samuel Jawra.

He further stated that this act has violated the Constitution of India and secular character and also violated the Assam Accord. The government has spread communalism through this act. “Assam has accepted the Hindu-Muslim people with liberal humanism till 1971 but will not take the burden of any foreigners’ after that,” said Jawra.

The AASU and NESO have also condemned the JNU violence saying that it is very unfortunate. The government and the home minister have wrapped up their responsibility only with a Tweet.

Speaking about the violence, AASU Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said that their support is with the JNU students.

AASU and NESO will stage protest against the JNU violence by hoisting the black flag on January 8 and 9 in all the educational institutions.

Bhattacharya while talking about the CAA said that if the act is harmful for the areas with Inner Line Permit (ILP) and sixth schedule areas how it will be good for the rest of the states of the Northeast. The home minister should answer this, said Bhattacharya.

He further stated that the Centre wants to negotiate by implementing the Clause VI of the Assam Accord to take the burden of foreigners’ after 1971 but we want the Clause VI for taking the burden of foreigners’ till 1971 not to take the burden till 2014.