AASU Protests Against Turbines To Be Used In Subansiri Dam

All Assam Students Union (AASU) has staged a protest on Sunday night against the turbines which are likely to be used in Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power Project.

The union members have been protesting for Subansiri Hydroelectric Power Project from a long time as they are concerned if the dam collapses in the future, districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, Sonitpur submerge due to heavy floods.

In this regard, the members blocked Abhayapuri’s Deohati road at 2 pm for half an hour by raising slogans of ‘Assam Sarkar go back’, ‘Jai Aai Axom’ etc.

As per reports, eight turbines have been carried in six trailers from Jogighopa with tight security cordon by the police. It may be stated that these turbines have been in the Jogighopa shipyard since 2012.

Later on, the police cleared the road and headed towards Subansiri.