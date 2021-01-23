AASU Stage Sit-In Protest Wearing Black Badges During PM’s Visit

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which has been demanding the repeal of the controversial CAA, staged a sit-in protest in Jorhat on Saturday wearing black badges during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sivasagar where he addressed a public meeting.

It was part of AASU’s 3-day agitation against CAA which ignited massive protests in Assam last year. They also demanded the early implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord.

According to one its member, the protest was staged to highlight the “negligence towards Assam by the Centre and non-fulfilment of the promises made by PM Modi”.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, AASU said “Sonowal has forgotten that in the past he used to protest in the streets for protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of the State.”

AASU also denounced the state government for using force against a peace and democratic rally.