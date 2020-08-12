AASU Stages Statewide Protests Against CAA

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has again become active against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and staged statewide protests against it on Wednesday.

The students’ body has observed a ‘Manab Shrinkhal’ programme at Nalbari in PNC road under the aegis of Nalbari district students union.

The agitating members demanded to withdraw the draft EIA 2020 and also to withdraw the CAA immediately.

AASU alleged that the state and central government have made hasty decision by taking the chance of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, the Duliajan unit of AASU has observed 2 hours sit-in-demonstration against CAA.

The Naharkatia Anchalik Satra Santha has also observed sit-in demonstration demanding to scrap the citizenship act. The agitating members also raised slogans against the BJP government.