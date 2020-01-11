AASU Stages Torch rally against CAA across the State

While the Centre implemented the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the country, protests against the contentious Act escalated across Assam on Saturday. Anti-CAA protesters took to streets at different areas across the State denouncing the BJP governments in the Centre as well as in the state.

In Guwahati, hundreds of protesters comprising students, youths, writers, artists and activists of different organisations took out a torchlight procession and cultural march against the Act in various places on Saturday evening.

The students from several colleges in Dibrugarh, which is the home district of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, came out together to vent their anger against the BJP government.

Students from various colleges of Dibrugarh including DHSK College, DHSK Commerce College, Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls’ College, Manohari Devi Kanoi Girls’ Science College, Dibru College and Nandalal Borgohain City College took out rallies from their respective colleges and marched to the Thana Chariali junction located at the heart of the town. The protesting students holding placards and banners raised slogans against prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora for supporting the Act.

In Digboi, activists of AJYCP and Chatra Mukti Sangram Samity (CMSS) took out a protest rally in the oil town demanding immediate withdrawal of the Act.

Five youths got their heads shaved to register their protests against CAA at Police Point area of the town. The members of All Assam Moran Students’ Union (AAMSU) also took out a bike rally in Tinsukia against the Act. Members of different organizations including AJYCP, AASU, and students of Tezpur College, Tezpur Law College and Tezpur University registered their strong protests against the Citizenship Bill in Tezpur. The AJYCP activists took out a massive rally in the Nagaon town and shouted slogans against the government and the BJP party.

