AASU To Burn Copies Of CAA During Modi, Shah’s Visit

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam on January 23 and 24, All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday announced that protests will be carried out in different parts of the state condemning their visit and alleged failure to safeguard the rights of the indigenous communities from illegal migrants.

The students’ body who has been in the forefront of fighting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, asserted that copies of CAA will also be burnt.

AASU will also take out torch rallies on January 22. The union will also observe January 24 as Black Day. They will also tie a black cloth around their mouth on the day the prime minister arrives.

The Prime Minister will be addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Sivasagar on January 23, while, the Union Home Minister will be present in Nalbari and Kokrajhar on January 24.

