AASU welcomes SC’s decision on CAA

AASU on Wednesday said that they have faith in the judicial system. AASU leader Dipanka Nath said, “We have faith in the Supreme Court.” His remarks came after the apex court ruled that Assam’s problem with CAA is quite different from the rest of the country.

Welcoming the SC’s decision, AASU advisor said, “SC decides to segregate Assam anti-CAA petitions for separate hearing from other pleas challenging CAA.” “The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde heard a batch of 144 pleas challenging the validity of CAA and clubbed together all pleas concerning the states of Assam and Tripura together as both these states have separate agreements with the Centre regarding the preservation of native people,” Bhattacharya further added.

On the other hand, AASU general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said that the democratic protest against the CAA will continue in Assam.