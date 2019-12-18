AASU’s ‘Gana Satyagraha’ Against CAA To End Today

The Gana Satyagraha organized by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) for three days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will end on Wednesday.

During the course of the protest, police detained thousands of protestors including AASU Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, General Secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi, Actor Barasha Rani Bishoya, Singer Manas Robin among others.

Thousands of members and workers of AASU and 30 other indigenous organizations, artists, cultural activists of the state have gathered at Latasil playground to stage the protest against the Act.

When the protesters took out a rally towards the Deputy Commissioner office of Kamrup (Metro) on Monday and Tuesday, the police detained the protesters but later released them.

The protesters shouted slogans like ‘Hoi CAA batil korok, nohole Aamak arrest korok (Either CAA should be scrapped or arrest us)’.