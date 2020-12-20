Abhayapuri: Five Houses Gutted In Fire

Atleast five houses were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Piradhara area of Bongaigaon’s Abhayapuri on Saturday night.

As per reports, around 10 pm, a short circuit triggered the fire in one of the resident’s house identified as Rahijuddin Mandal and spread to the neighbouring houses that caused property damages worth rupees 40 lakh. Important documents were burned as well.

Chand Mamud, Abbas Ali, Ainul Haque, Ibrahim Mandal, Nural Mandal’s houses were completely reduced to ashes in the fire.

Three fire brigades were present at the site of the incident to douse the flames.

