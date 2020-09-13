Abhayapuri: Two Kidnapped Rescued
Two kidnapped persons were rescued on Sunday from the forests of Khagarpur Hills of Abhayapuri.
The two victims have been identified as Prabir Kumar and Raju Kumar Mishra.
A youth during his morning walk found both the victims tied up in the forest.
The victims are truck driver and handyman.
Both the victims were carrying a truck full of biscuits from Guwahati to Silchar. They were kidnapped by a group of miscreants in Beltola. Boitamari police rescued both the victims.