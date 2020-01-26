Accord will bring peace & development: Pramod Bodo

ABSU President Pramod Bodo on Sunday hoped that the new Bodo Accord will bring peace to the Bodoland. He also said that the accord will end the violent movement for a separate Bodoland and will secure the land, culture and language of the Bodo people.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Pramod Bodo said, “We are eagerly waiting for signing the agreement, which brings the peace and more development in our areas.”

“We are happy that NDFB(S), including its President B Saoraigwra, returned from Myanmar to join the peace,” he further added.

The ABSU president also slammed BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for his remarks against the ABSU. Bodo alleged that Mohilary has only concentrated on pocketing money and not on the development of the Bodo people.

It may be mentioned here that this will be the third Bodo accord to be signed in the last 27 years since the violent movement for a separate Bodoland state began. The movement has claimed thousands of lives and caused the destruction of public and private properties. The first Bodo accord was signed with the ABSU in 1993, leading to the creation of a Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) with limited political powers. In 2003, the second Bodo accord was signed with the rebel outfit Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), leading to the formation of a Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with four districts of Assam (Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska and Udalguri); called the BTAD.