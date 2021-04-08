Top StoriesRegional

ACS Officer Sentenced To 4 Years Imprisonment In Bribery Case

By Pratidin Bureau
A special court in Guwahati on Thursday sentenced ACS officer Nandita Konwar to four years imprisonment for accepting bribe back in 2015.

The vigilance and anti- corruption bureau of Assam police had caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in Chandmari area from Purna Chetry of the Durga Sarovar Unnayan Samity, an NGO.

As per reports, Konwar was the project director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Kamrup (metro) and had demanded 12 per cent of the bill amount of Rs 1.2 lakh for construction of a road at Durga Sarovar.

“Spl V&AC Court Ghty in Case No.10/2017 convicted Smti Nandita Konwar, ACS, then serving as PD, DRDA, Kamrup(M) Punishment: u/s 7 PC Act-3 years & fine of Rs.12,000/- u/s 13(2) PC Act-4 years & fine of Rs 20000 Both sentences to run concurrently,” Special DGP GP Singh said in a tweet today.

Konwar is also the daughter of former Assam Congress minister and former governor of Bihar and Tripura Devananda Konwar.

