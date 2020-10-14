Actor Faraaz Khan In Life Support, Seeks Financial Aid

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan is currently admitted in the ICU unit of a private hospital in Bengaluru following a chest infection. He was rushed to the hospital on October 8.

Farheem Khan, his brother and also a bollywood actor, has asked for financial support and also set up a fundraising platform.

In his plea, he said his brother was diagnosed with brain infection and needed Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

“Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival,” Faheem said to ETimes.

Fahmaan Khan, on the fundraising platform, wrote that Faraaz Khan’s association with films ended years ago, and that his source of earning was a simple job, which makes ₹ 25 lakh a huge amount for the family.

Actress Pooja Bhatt informed through her tweet that she is donating and requested everyone to make contributions.

“Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she tweeted.

Faraaz Khan has starred in films such as Fareb, Prithvi, Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and Chand Bujh Gaya. He featured in TV shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.