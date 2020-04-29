Actor Irfan Khan Passes Away

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor’s spokesperson said in a statement said, “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer.

And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

Irrfan was admitted to the ICU on April 28 following a colon infection. However, the actor’s health deteriorated, and he breathed his last on April 29.

Irrfan Khan’s health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. Irrfan was even unable to promote his last release, Angrezi Medium, owing to ill health.

Born on January 7, 1966, as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur, Irrfan was pursuing his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama. After NSD, Irrfan moved to Mumbai to pursue his passion and went on to appear in a slew of well-known shows at the time like Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Star Bestsellers among more.