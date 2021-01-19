Adani Group Signs Concession Agreement with AAI For Guwahati Airport

The Adani Group signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday for overseeing the maintenance and operatons of the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

“The concessionaires are required to take up the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports fulfilling certain conditions precedents within 180 days from 19 January, 2021,” the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated in an official release.

“The concession fee that would be received by AAI after leasing out six airports will be used for the maintenance and development of other brownfield airports, and also for further development of RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and greenfield airports throughout the country,” the release added.

The Adani group won a bidding deal of 50 years since February 2019 for privatising Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati airports.

Another five airports located in Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur, and Trichy will likely to be privatised early this year.