Additional Land Pattas To Be Given To Over 1 Lakh Families: CM

Assam Chief Minister decided to provide additional land pattas to more than 1 lakh landless indigenous people of the state within the month of January.

As per reports, it was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department chaired by CM Sonowal. The minister also directed the Department to take steps to distribute land pattas to other beneficiaries in later phases so that the state government’s commitment to provide land pattas to 1 lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved.

A decision was also taken in the meeting that Arundhati Gold Scheme would be ceremonially launched in the first week of March, in which beneficiaries of economically weaker sections would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriages, the Economic Times reported.

