Adil Hussain Makes To Forbes Best Performances List

Good news for Assam! The shutdown of movie theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year turned out to be a challenging one for the actors in India, in the middle of this Assam’s son, actor Adil Hussain, has made it to the top 11 list of Forbes India Best Performances of 2020.

The renowned actor has bagged the fourth rank for his magnificent acting in the movie Pareeksha directed by Prakash Jha.

Hussain took to his twitter to thank Forbes stating, “Thank you Forbes for putting me in the list 11 best performances of 2020 for Pareekska directed by Prakash Jha”.

Thank you @Forbes

for putting me in the list 11 best performances of 2020 for #Pareekska directed by @prakashjha27 😊🙏🏽 hehttps://www.forbes.com/sites/swetakaushal/2021/12/29/best-performances-of-2020-pankaj-tripathi-tripti-dimri-vijay-varma-and-more/ — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 30, 2020

The movie traced the story of a rickshaw puller who leaves no stones unturned in a bid to secure the best possible future for his son.

Moreover, the other actors who made it to the list are Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Pratik Gandhi, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, among others.