Adil Hussain Receives Honourary Doctorate from KKHSOU

Internationally acclaimed actor Adil Hussain will be awarded with Honourary Ph.D. (Honouris Causa) degree by the Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU).

The award will be conferred by the university at the 4th convocation on March 21.

Sharing a tweet from the university Hussain said in a tweet, “Deeply Humbled by this recognition by my own State University! This would have made my father very happy as well. Thank you @KKHSOU1.”

Hussain was recently seen in Prakash Jha’s drama feature Pareeksha, which released on ZEE5.

He bagged the Best Actor award at the Indo German Film Week in Berlin, for two of his performances – Pareeksha and Nirvana Inn.

Adil, who has worked in several critically acclaimed films, received National Film Awards (Special Jury) at the 2017 National Film Awards for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki.