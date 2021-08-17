EducationNationalTop Stories

Admission Process Underway In 12 Central Universities

By Pratidin Bureau

The online registration process to apply for admission in different programmes of 12 central universities for the academic year 2021-22 has begun and admissions will be decided through Central Universities – Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021.

According to Central University Punjab, the nodal university of CU-CET 2021, the process for online registrations and submission of the application form that commenced on August 16, 2021, will continue till September 1, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for admissions to the UI (Integrated/Central-Universities-Admission) and PG (Post Graduate) programmes of 12 participating Central Universities (CUs) in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CU-CET 2021 will provide a single-window opportunity to students of India to seek admissions in UG and PG Programmes of 12 central universities – Assam University; Central University of Andhra Pradesh; Central University of Gujarat; Central University of Haryana; Central University of Jammu; Central University of Jharkhand; Central University of Karnataka; Central University of Kerala; Central University of Punjab; Central University of Rajasthan; Central University of South Bihar; and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The admissions process for Ph.D. Programs will be announced by each university separately.

