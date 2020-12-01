AEGCL Announces 341 Vacancies, Registration From Dec 9

The recruitment drive for the posts of Assistant Manager and Junior Manager has been officially announced by Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) on Tuesday to fill 341 vacancies in its department. The online registration process for the same will begin on December 9, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for AEGCL Manager Recruitment 2020 online at aegcl.co.in on or before December 18, 2020.

Out of the 341 posts, 27 vacancies are for Junior Managers and 114 for Assistant Managers in various departments.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/MOBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 400. However, application fees are exempted for PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification:

1. Assistant Manager: A candidate should have a full time B.E./B. Tech degree with minimum 60% marks.

2. Assistant Manager (Human Resource): A candidate should possess 2 years full time MBA/PGDM Degree with specialization in (Human Resource Management/Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/Social Welfare) from any Indian University/ Institution approvedby AICTE/UGC with minimum 60% marks.

3. Junior Manager: A candidate should have a full time Diploma course in Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

