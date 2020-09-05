Top StoriesWorld

Afghan Troops Kill 46 Taliban Militants, 37 Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
The Afghan forces have killed 46 Taliban militants and injured 37 others during an operation in the northern Faryab province of Afghanistan, an ANI report stated.


Several Taliban units attacked the Qaisar district of the Faryab province but were pushed back by the military, Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a spokesman for the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, the report mentioned.

The spokesman added that the district was under the control of the Afghan forces. Rezai further said the military operation was still underway, while the Afghan armed forces were clearing the area from the Taliban terrorists.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said several high-ranking members of the Taliban were injured during the operation.

