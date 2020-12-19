Afghanistan: Rockets Fired At US Base, Taliban Denies Attack

In an unprecedented incident, a major US base in Afghanistan’s Kabul was attacked with rockets on Saturday during dawn. No casualties or damage to the airfield was reported.

As per reports, five rockets were fired at Bagram airfield at around 6 AM. Police defused seven rockets mounted on a vehicle used in the attack.

“Rockets were fired towards Bagram Airfield this morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged,” a NATO official said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement. The jihadist Islamic State group previously claimed responsibility for a similar rocket attack on the base in April.

IS has claimed several assaults in Kabul in recent months, including two deadly rocket attacks in the residential areas of the capital. The group also claimed brutal attacks on two separate educational centres in Kabul that killed dozens of people, most of them students.

Despite the government and the Taliban initiating peace talks, violence in Afghanistan continue to surge.

Earlier this week in Qatar, General Mark Milley, the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held a rare meeting with Taliban representatives, calling on them to reduce violence in Afghanistan.