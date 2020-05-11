African swine fever kills 13,382 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever (AFS) amid the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed as many as 13,382 domestic pigs, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora said.

Our Task Force is taking all possible preventive measures to protect the pigs from the dreaded disease, Bora said.

The death toll of pigs in Assam due to ASF has reached 13,382. Sale and consumption of pork have also been banned in Kamrup (M), Golaghat and Majuli districts.



Earlier, Bora said combating AFS was proving to be a challenge, since no vaccine or medicine has been discovered so far.

“The AFS mortality rate is almost 100%. The focus is on preventing the disease from spreading and we have worked out some plans in consultation with officials, veterinary experts and pig farmers,” he said.