Top StoriesWorld

After 397 Years, Jupiter-Saturn’s Great Conjunction Today

By Pratidin Bureau
62

In one of the rarest celestial event, Jupiter and Saturn will be seen very close to each other on Monday (December 21).

It will appear like one bright star.

On the night of December 21, their physical distance will be around 735 million kilometres.

Related News

Biju Phukan Award to Asomiya Pratidin-Pratidin Time Group

AASU Protests Against Turbines To Be Used In Subansiri Dam

Ghy: Indo-Bangladesh Border Talks From Tuesday

Arms, Ammunition Seized In Darrang

According to NASA, after nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction.”

The planets will next come close on March 15, 2080.

In most major cities across India, the conjunction could be seen just after sunset.

You might also like
National

PM Modi has no citizenship certificate: PMO

National

Karnataka crisis: CM moves SC; Trust vote on Monday

National

8 members of Lokpal take oath of office

Regional

Arunachal Government To Speed Up Development

Pratidin Exclusive

If not a permanent resident, Bangladesh won’t take foreigners back

Regional

AASU, AJYCP members Wave Black Flag at Teok MLA

Comments
Loading...