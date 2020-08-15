After Dhoni, Suresh Raina Too Retires From Cricket

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Suresh Raina also announced about his retirement from international cricket.

The 33-year-old Raina took to Instagram and wrote, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind.”

Raina, one of the most prolific all-rounders, has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals.

He has around 8000 international runs to his credit. During his tenure, he has taken his team to victory many times.