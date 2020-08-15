Top StoriesNationalSports

After Dhoni, Suresh Raina Too Retires From Cricket

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Suresh Raina also announced about his retirement from international cricket.

The 33-year-old Raina took to Instagram and wrote, “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind.”

Raina, one of the most prolific all-rounders, has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals.

Related News

Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket

COVID-19: Former Cricketer Chetan Chauhan On Ventilator…

In a First After Boundary Row, Nepal PM Calls Modi

MP To Develop Ramayan Circuit – CM

He has around 8000 international runs to his credit. During his tenure, he has taken his team to victory many times.

You might also like
Regional

Three New Districts In Mizoram Soon

National

Piyush Goyal Placed Bill To Amend SEZ Act in LS

Regional

Diphu reports COVID-19 death

Sports

Rishabh to debut Khaleel to wait

Regional

COVID-19 Sivasagar: 18 new cases detected

Regional

NIA charges NSCN (K) in abduction case

Comments
Loading...