AGP General Council Stayed By Court

In a major turn of events, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Kendriya Sadharan Parishad meeting will not be held on Thursday.

This order was issued by the Court of Civil Judge No.3 in Kamrup (M) today after a petition was filed by AGP members Jiten Deka, Hemen Lahkar, and Girin Talukdar versus Asom Gana Parishad. According to a notice issued by AGP on August 10, the meeting was scheduled to be held on August 27.

The restraining order stated, “The meeting is out and out illegal as it is against the constitution of AGP as well as against the COVID protocol”.

The meeting violates the clause 26 of the constitution of AGP and the notification issued by the state government through State Disaster Management Department.

“Holding of the meeting within the short interval of mere 17 days prima facie appears to be illegal in view of Article 25 (5) of Constitution of AGP, which speaks about the furnishing of at least 30 days prior notice from to the date of holding the meeting,” it said.

Furthermore the order stated that the members expected to participate in the proposed meeting in connection with “impunged notice dated August 10 may exceed 50 persons considering the strength of executive committee as well as Quroum to be maintained in order to pass a resolution in the meeting which again maybe in contravention to the clause 3 dated August 13 issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Department.

Meanwhile, MLA Satyabrat Kalita alleged that the meeting will be conducted as scheduled. The MLA said, “The meeting is completely constitutional and the executive was held today”.

The MLA said everyone has been invited for the meeting and COVID guidelines and safety measures will be maintained. Kalita further said,”We are not aware of the court’s decision”.