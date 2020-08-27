Top StoriesRegional

AGP Holds General Council Despite Stay Order

By Pratidin Bureau
The AGP General Council was held today despite Session’s Court staying it yesterday.

The Council, attended by the top brass of the party including Atul Bora, Keshav Mahanta and Brindaban Goswami, was held at the AGP office located in Ambari.

Minister Atul Bora reportedly said that the council was organized in sync with COVID-19 safety protocols.

It must be noted that earlier, the court, based on an appeal filed by Girin Talukdar, Jiten Deka and Hemen Lahkar, had passed a verdict staying the council.  

There were also accusations of the party going ahead with its decision to hold the council in violation of its own Constitution.

