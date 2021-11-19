Agriculture Minister Tomar Says Govt Failed To Explain Benefits To Farmers

The PM has decided that a committee will be formed to tackle issues related to the agriculture industry like zero-budget farming, minimum support price (MSP), and crop diversification.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government was unable to convince the protesting farmers of the benefits of the laws. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three contentious farm laws today.

Mr. Tomar said, “The prime minister had brought the three bills that were passed by the Parliament. They would have benefited farmers. The prime minister’s clear intention was to bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. But I am pained that we failed to explain benefits to some farmers of the nation”.

He then went on to add that the government was committed to the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector.

Representatives from the Centre and State governments along with farmers, agricultural scientists, and economists will form the committee, according to Tomar.

The three farm laws that were introduced by the centre, sparked widespread protests from the farmers’ community. Farmers have been alleging that the laws if implemented, would leave the farmers at the mercy of big businesses.

